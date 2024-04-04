Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 758,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

