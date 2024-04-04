Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 11,730,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,147. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

