Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $197.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.83. 738,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

