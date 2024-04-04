CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $295.00 at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 221,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01. CDW has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

