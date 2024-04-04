Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 6,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC
Celcuity Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth $256,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
