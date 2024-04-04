Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 6,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth $256,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.