Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.