Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 1,685,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,965,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

