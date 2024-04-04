Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001436 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $58.53 million and $3.91 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,583,913 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,557,708 with 488,780,655 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.92757178 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,690,286.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

