Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 3.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 595,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,408,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.