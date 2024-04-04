Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Down 6.6%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 61,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 317,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

