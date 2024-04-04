CG Oncology’s (CGON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $38.39 on Thursday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.03.

In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

