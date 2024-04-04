Chardan Capital Weighs in on Femasys Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Femasys in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

FEMY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading increased their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

