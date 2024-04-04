ChargePoint’s (CHPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

