Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

