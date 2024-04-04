China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
