China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

