China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSWYY opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.68. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$27.85.
About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
