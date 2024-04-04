CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.51.
About CHS
