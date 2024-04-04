Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $103.75. 47,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

