Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $683.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

