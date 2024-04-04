Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

