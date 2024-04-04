Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 129,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.