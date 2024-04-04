Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHG traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.