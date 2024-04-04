Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 700,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after buying an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 137,114 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,257 shares. The firm has a market cap of $478.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

