Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

