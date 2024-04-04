CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.90. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 7,615,360 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

CleanSpark Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

