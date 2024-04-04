CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $213.73. 488,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average of $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

