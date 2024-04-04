CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.22. 131,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

