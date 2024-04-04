CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

