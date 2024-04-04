Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 931.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

