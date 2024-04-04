Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.33% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

