Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

CAG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,629.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.