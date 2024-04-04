Contrasting Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $442.73 million 2.87 -$1.00 billion ($6.51) -1.25 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$245.60 million ($2.94) -8.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 144.14%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential upside of 104.97%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -226.37% -185.45% 21.00% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.83% -45.87%

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure; Plakophilin-2 Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy, an inheritable cardiac disorder; and BAG3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy. It has license agreements with Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.