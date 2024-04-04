Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Sells $34,662,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

