Cormark Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Pivotree Price Performance

Pivotree Company Profile

PVT stock opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

