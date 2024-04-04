Coterra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,057 call options.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 884,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,566. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.