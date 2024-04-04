Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $299.39 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

