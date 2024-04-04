CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $74.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.60 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

