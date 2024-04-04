CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $66.75. 377,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,903,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

