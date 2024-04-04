Critical Review: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howard Hughes and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.41 -$550.95 million ($11.13) -6.24 Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.04 $18.80 million $0.19 59.61

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -53.88% -0.62% -0.21% Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66%

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.