Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,521,744 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

