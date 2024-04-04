CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $310.96 and last traded at $312.42. 759,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,904,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.59.

Specifically, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,667 shares of company stock worth $89,475,050. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

