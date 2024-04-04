Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $471.72. 5,751,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,174. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

