Crown Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $704.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,545. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

