CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

