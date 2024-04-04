CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 693,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,051. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

