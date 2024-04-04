D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Raised to $3.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.97 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

