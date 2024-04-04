Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.82. The stock had a trading volume of 906,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.