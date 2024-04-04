Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 1,739,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,996,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $88,885,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,698,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

