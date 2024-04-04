DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $16,975.05 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.06316926 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,363.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

