David Kennon Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.8% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.05. 7,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,379. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.99.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

